Welcome to ourtowncasper.com

Multilinguist Danny VillalobosBy Neva Bodin
Catching the energy and enthusiasm seventeen-year-old Danny Villalobos has for learning and life is easy as he shares his future goals....more>
Strategizing"Here. Read this. You might find it interesting," said my twenty-two-year-old son handing me a hardback titled 13 Hours in Benghazi by Mitchell Zuckoff with the Annex Security Team....more>
Thinking About Retiring Early? Make Sure You Have the Essentials CoveredDo you dream of wrapping up your career early so you can pursue other interests? The idea of early retirement appeals to many of us, but it takes more than dreaming....more>
Melding Cultures, Blending People – Creating One Family: The Jerry and Christeen Howse FamilyBy Gayle M. Irwin
When Jerry and Christeen Howse married more than eleven years ago, they melded two cultures, two backgrounds, and two families, creating one caring, cohesive unit with Christ as the focal point....more>
Annette Daughtry and FamilyMeet Annette Daughtry, a Casper resident for the past four years. She was born in Panama. Some of her relatives only speak Spanish, therefore her phone recording is bilingual....more>
Monday
December 12
Tween Monday: Let's Make a Deal (Christmas Edition) 4 pm, Crawford Room, Grades 4–6
Tuesday
December 13
Beyond the Inbox 10 am, Tech Center, Computer Class
Launching Little Learners: Tiny Tots 10:30 am, Crawford Room & Mills Branch, Babies & Toddlers
Virtual Reality Demo 4–8 pm, Drop-In, Crawford Room, All Ages
Never Too Old Book Club: Challenger Deep 6:30 pm, Metro Coffee Co....more>
Make a Healthy Lifestyle a Part of Your New Year's Resolution - Medically Supervised Weight Loss Can Be Your Key to SuccessEvery year we make a list of New Year's Resolutions, most of which we forget as the weeks and months of the new year drag on....more>
Raptor RescueThe Teton Raptor Center, with support from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is working to bolster the Golden Eagle Rescue Network....more>
Parental AlienationLast month's article focused on the various, complex emotions a child may face when experiencing their parents' divorce....more>
Christmas Gift Ideas for Pets and Pet LoversBy Gayle M. Irwin
For many people, pets are family, and when the holiday season rolls around, they purchase Christmas gifts for their furry companions....more>
The Captain's legs felt like noodles and his eyes darted to and fro across the deck of the ship in search of rope....more>
Charlotte stood on the shore of the island watching as Crayford rowed away without so much as a farewell....more>
Special thanks to one of our faithful reader, Rachel Tenney for her editorial comments and contributions....more>
Matthew strived to keep his eyes on Crayford, pausing only to defend himself as he wrestled his way through the tumultuous crowd with increasing difficulty as the battle raged around him....more>
From below deck, Charlotte could hear swords clashing, people yelling and heavy footsteps. She stood frozen in the middle of the cell, wanting to press herself against the bars and catch a glimpse of what was happening and pull back to take shelter in the corner at the same time....more>
Special thanks to one of our faithful readers, Rachel Tenney, for her editorial comments and contributions....more>
Special thanks to one of our faithful readers, Rachel Tenney, for her editorial comments and contributions
When Duke climbed back on deck, it was with resolve.He looked around at his crewmates with a steadfast decisiveness in his countenance that did not betray his nervous emotions....more>
"Papa! Papa!" the young angel-like figure practically flew up the stairs of her father's ship, the Oceania....more>
As Duke stood at the bow of the Silverado and looked out across the miles of water in every direction, his heart was in as much unrest as it had been the day he arrived and for the first time in eight years, he cried....more>
The usually welcome, comforting salt spray from the ocean did nothing for Duke Rogers today as he stood at the bow of the Silverado....more> |
